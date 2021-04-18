Moran HR, RBI double in 10th leads Pirates over Brewers 6-5 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colin Moran doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and also hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.

The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series. Vogelbach finished 2-for-5 with three RBI. Avisaíl Garcia was also 2-for-5 and hit his third home run of the season.

Freddy Peralta got the start for Milwaukee and made it five innings. He made one big mistake — the homer run to Moran — while striking out seven.

Brewers’ reliever Brad Boxberger allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

The Pirates have won two of three in each of its last three series to recover from an early six-game skid.

Milwaukee now hits the road to open a three-game series out in San Diego.