Giannis scores 28 but Bucks lose to Memphis

By Zach Heilprin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 26 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-115.

Playing in his second game back following a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points in 29 minutes for Milwaukee. He added 11 rebounds and eight assists in the first of four home games for the Bucks in the next week.

All five Milwaukee starters were in double figures, including 19 from Bryn Forbes, who started in place of an injured Donte DiVencenzo. Khris Middleton chipped in 16 points and 10 assists.

Memphis has begun its longest road trip in two decades by winning on back-to-back nights. The Grizzlies started their seven-game road swing Friday with a 126-115 victory at Chicago. This will mark the first time the Grizzlies have played as many as seven straight road games since the franchise moved to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. The Vancouver Grizzlies had an eight-game trip in March 2001.

Milwaukee will get Sunday off before welcoming the Phoenix Suns to town on Monday.