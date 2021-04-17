Brewers fall 6-1 to Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their recent surge by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven. Adam Frazier added a two-run triple.

Brubaker yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season. The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters.

Adrian Houser allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee’s franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

The Brewers offense came up empty when it counted. They loaded the bases twice with two outs and couldn’t plate a single run. The club went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at American Family Field.