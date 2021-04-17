Brett Anderson, early offense push the Brewers past Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A night after Milwaukee’s offense struggled to find its footing in a loss to Pittsburgh, the Brewers bats came to life Saturday night in a big way in a 7-1 win over the Pirates.

The Crew scored five runs in the first inning, all coming on singles. They were right back at it in the second inning scoring two more runs, including off an RBI double from Keston Hiura. By the time Trevor Cahill left after four innings, the Brewers had tagged him with eight hits and seven runs.

Batting leadoff, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. went 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Billy McKinney had a pair of hits and one RBI. The Brewers had 11 hits, tied for the second-most in a game this season, and every position player had at least one.

While the Pirates starting pitching struggled, it was a really good night for Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson. He gave up just one unearned run over seven innings of work. His ERA dropped to 2.65 on the season following his longest outing since going 7 2/3 innings in June 2019 while playing for Oakland.

Prior to the game, Milwaukee placed Christian Yelich on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness. The outfielder hadn’t played in a game since April 11.

Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.