Wisconsin adds Wake Forest guard from transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Wisconsin has dipped into the NCAA’s transfer portal to bolster its depth in the backcourt.

According to Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw, Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath has committed to the Badgers.

Neath had a solid freshman season playing for Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons. He played in 30 games, averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 48% from beyond the arc. Manning was fired after the season and Neath entered the transfer portal before deciding to stay and play under new coach Steve Forbes.

Under the former East Tennessee State coach, Neith struggled this past season. He started four of the first eight games, but couldn’t find any of the same success he had in his first year. The 6-foot-3 Neath averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists per game and saw his 3-point percentage drop to 22.2%.

Wake Forest also sat for more than a month of the season due to COVID, not playing a single game between Nov. 28 and Dec. 30.

Neath gives Wisconsin coach Greg Gard some experience at point guard, something that is sorely needed with D’Mitrik Trice moving on. Originally a 3-star recruit out of Toronto, Neath will join freshmen Lorne Bowman and Chucky Hepburn as potential replacements for Trice.