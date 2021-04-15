Giannis returns, Bucks cool off surging Hawks 120-109 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to return in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month. He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots.

The MVP returned tonight: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/tmBYBN7JiZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2021

The Bucks had seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 28 points, and Trae Young hit just 3 of 17 shots.

Milwaukee went 3-0 on its latest road trip. The club will return to Fiserv Forum for a four-game homestand, including a pair of games against Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia.