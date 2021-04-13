Brewers give up late home run, lose 3-2 to Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brent Suter gave up a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to allow Chicago to escape Milwaukee with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

The Brewers led 2-1 when catcher Willson Contreras turned on an 87-mile per hour fastball from Suter and drove it over the fence. Contreras flipped his bat and hushed the crowd at American Family Field on the way around the bases.

The blown lead wasted another great outing from a Brewers starting pitcher. Brandon Woodruff went six innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out six. It was the seventh straight start by a Milwaukee pitcher that went at least five innings and consisted of giving up one run or less — tying a franchise record.

But the Cubs pitching staff more than held its own. Starter Alec Mills made one big mistake, serving up a two-run homer to Luis Urias. However, the Brewers would get just one more hit after he left the game.

The Brewers dropped to 6-5 on the year. They’ll face the Cubs in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.