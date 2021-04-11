Bucks blowout Orlando, Giannis misses fifth straight game | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee snapped its three-game losing streak Sunday night with a 124-87 blowout at Orlando.

Though Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his fifth straight game (knee soreness), the rest of the starting lineup returned after sitting out Friday’s loss to Charlotte. Khris Middleton had 21 points and eight rebounds, while also hitting the 1,000th 3-pointer of his career. Two other starters — Jrue Holiday (12 points) and Pat Connaughton (11 points) — scored in double figures, while Bobby Portis had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Orlando, which came in with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, fell for a fifth straight time. None of the Magic’s starters scored more than nine points. Mo Bamba gave the club 21 points off the bench, while Cole Anthony contributed 12.

The biggest difference in the game came from the 3-point line. Milwaukee shot 47.5% (19-for-40), while Orlando went just 22.2% (8-for-36) from deep. Ten different Bucks made at least one 3-pointer, led by Portis going 4-for-6.

Milwaukee improved to 33-20 on the season, good for the third-best record in the East. The club will stay on the road and visit Minnesota on Wednesday.