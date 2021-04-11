Brewers roll to 9-3 win at St. Louis, take 2 of 3 in the series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee did most of its damage in the first two innings on the way to a 9-3 win at St. Louis on Sunday.

Daniel Vogelbach got the scoring going with a single to score Lorenzo Cain in the first inning. Then it was Avisail Garcia’s turn, as he drilled a two-run homer to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. It was home run No. 100 for Garcia’s career and gave him seven RBI over the last two games.

The Crew wasn’t done in the inning though. After loading the bases, pitcher Brett Anderson drew a walk to bring in another run, handing Milwaukee it’s highest-scoring first inning of the year.

Travis Shaw would continue his hot start in the second, taking Daniel Ponce de Leon deep for a three-run homer. Shaw now has 10 RBI on the season, just seven short of his entire 2019 season with Milwaukee when he played in 86 games.

Manny Pina capped the Brewers scoring in the ninth with a two-run homer, giving Milwaukee 18 runs over two games, just two runs short of the club’s total in the first seven games of the season combined.

Brett Anderson was solid, giving up one earned run over five innings to get the win. Over the last five games, Milwaukee starters pitched 28 innings and allowed just one earned run.

The Crew improved to 5-4 on the season and have won two of their first three series, including both against NL Central Division rivals Chicago and St. Louis.

Milwaukee returns home Monday to open a series against the Cubs at American Family Field.