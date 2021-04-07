Wisconsin announces details of athletic director search, names 9-member search committee | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin celebrated Barry Alvarez’s accomplishments as football coach and athletic director all day Tuesday. On Wednesday, the school made public the process it will take in finding his replacement to lead the athletic department.

“The search process will prioritize finding a new AD who embraces the university’s commitment to student-athlete well-being and success, on and off the field excellence, and our institution’s values on diversity and inclusion,” said UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a press release. “Barry’s successor should be able to continue his legacy of success and make our alumni and fans across the state proud.”

UW will use a nine-person search committee to help in the process, which will be led by Pete Miller. He’s UW Athletic Board chair and professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

“We look forward to a robust and extensive search to identify the best candidate to lead the UW Athletic Department forward,” Miller said in the release.

The committee will feature several familiar names, including football coach Paul Chryst, assistant basketball coach Alando Tucker and softball coach Yvette Healy.

Here is the full search committee for the next UW athletic director. pic.twitter.com/we4Q5FCdHh — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 7, 2021

Wisconsin said a new athletics director could be in place by the summer. Alvarez is slated to retire June 30.