Lorenzo Cain hits a pair of homers in Brewers 4-2 win at Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brandon Woodruff and Lorenzo Cain powered the Brewers to a 4-2 win at Chicago in extra innings Wednesday afternoon.

Woodruff took a perfect game into the seventh inning before finally giving up a hit. He’s the second Brewers pitcher to take a no-hitter that far already this season, joining Corbin Burnes. The big righty ended up striking out eight batters and throwing just 74 pitches before giving way to the bullpen to start the eighth.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of that inning thanks to a 391-foot home run from Cain, but it didn’t last long. Left fielder Joc Pederson tied things back up with a solo shot of his own off of Devin Williams, who has now given up more runs (2) in two appearances this year than he did in 26 outings last season.

It was still tied 1-1 when Cain stepped to the plate with two on in the top of the 10th inning. Facing Cubs reliever Brandon Workman, the Brewers centerfielder drilled the third pitch of the at-bat into the Wrigley Field stands. He finished 2-for-4 on the day with four RBI and it was his first multi-home run game since 2017.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th but Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger got Ian Happ to flyout to left to seal the win.

Milwaukee improved to 3-3 on the year with two of the wins coming in extra innings. The Brewers will now head to St. Louis for a three-game series starting Thursday.