Bucks falter late, lose 122-121 at Golden State
By Zach Heilprin

In a game of runs Milwaukee came up on the short end Tuesday night in a 122-121 loss at Golden State.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo missing a second straight game to rest a lingering knee soreness, the Bucks fell behind 18-5 out of the gate. But they rebounded and trailed by just two after the first quarter, three at the half and actually led by five heading to fourth quarter. There they increased their lead to 10 with 4:00 left before things fell apart and they were outscored 16-5 the rest of the way.

Milwaukee had a chance to win it on its final possession but it was a mess, with Khris Middleton eventually forced to take a deep 3-pointer that got blocked. Pat Connaughton collected the ball near the basket and threw up a shot but that was also deflected.

Tough final possession for the Bucks, who let a double-digit lead slip away against the Warriors. Milwaukee is now 3-2 on the west coast trip. pic.twitter.com/0WmnHiJkzw — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 7, 2021

Jrue Holiday paced the Bucks with 29 points, while Middleton had 28 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis got the start in place of Antetokounmpo and scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Warriors’ star Steph Curry had a huge night scoring 41 points, while rookie James Wiseman had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee dropped to 3-2 on its current six-game road trip that will come to an end on Thursday when the Bucks visit Dallas.