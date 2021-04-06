Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Atlanta | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Orlando Arcia’s time in Milwaukee is done.

The Brewers have traded the infielder to Atlanta for a pair of pitchers in return.

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. Sobotka and Weigel will join the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/fZI8P0xf3j — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2021

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community,” President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter.”

Milwaukee gets Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel in return.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization,” Stearns said in a release. “Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.”