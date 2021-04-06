Dominant pitching effort, two homers power Brewers to 4-0 win at Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a stellar effort from its pitching staff and a couple of home runs to snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win at Chicago.

Freddy Peralta pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out eight. His performance was backed up by Brent Suter and Brad Boxberger out of the bullpen, who didn’t allow another hit over the final four innings. It was the 19th time in team history the Brewers had allowed one hit or fewer in a game.

Perhaps a bigger development was some runs against a starting pitcher. Milwaukee came into the game having scored three earned runs in the first four games against starters. They topped that on Tuesday as Travis Shaw drilled a 3-run homer off of Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay in the first inning and then Omar Narvaez took him deep in the fourth.

Things got a little heated in the ninth inning after catcher Willson Contreras was hit with a pitch for the second night in a row and for a sixth time in the last 11 meetings between the two teams. Both benches cleared but nothing physical came from the altercation.

The Brewers are certainly not trying to hit Willson Contreras in the ninth inning with a four-run lead and a pitcher just activated this afternoon from the Alt Site. But as Travis Shaw just said, you can understand why Contreras' temper flared. pic.twitter.com/z9VseRoscx — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 7, 2021

The win moved Milwaukee to 2-3 on the season. The Brewers will go for the series win Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

You can catch every Brewers game this season on 96.7FM and 1670AM.