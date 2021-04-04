Brewers offense comes up empty again in loss to Minnesota | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee hit its first home run of the year but it was far from enough in an 8-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday at American Family Field.

The Brewers got a solid outing from Adrian Houser. He made it five innings, giving up a pair of runs on four hits. But when he exited, the floodgates opened. Drew Rassmussen pitched the sixth inning and gave up four runs — three earned — including a home run. Josh Lindblom came on after him and gave up two more runs in the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s offense continued to struggle. Manny Pina had sacrifice fly in his first plate appearance of the season, while Jackie Bradley Junior hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. But that was all the club could manage.

Michael Pineda got the win for the Twins by going five innings and allowing just one unearned run.

Outside of a four-run spurt in the ninth and 10th innings on Opening Day, the Brewers produced just four runs in the other 26 innings as they went 1-2 to open the season.

Milwaukee will now head to Chicago to face the Cubs for the first time this year.