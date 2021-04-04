Bucks have reportedly agreed to contract extension with Jrue Holiday | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has its core players locked up for the long term.

According to The Athletic’s Sham Charania, the Bucks have agreed with point guard Jrue Holiday on a four-year contract extension that will pay him up to $160 million.

Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Holiday was traded to Milwaukee last fall from New Orleans. He missed time after testing positive for COVID-19, but when he’s been on the floor the 30-year-old has been very productive. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a career-best 1.8 steals per game. He’s really been rounding into form of late, including scoring 33 points and dishing out 11 assists in a win over Sacramento on Saturday.

With Holiday’s signing, the Bucks now have him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton signed through at least the 2022-2023 season.