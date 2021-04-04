Bucks have reportedly agreed to contract extension with Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee has its core players locked up for the long term.
According to The Athletic’s Sham Charania, the Bucks have agreed with point guard Jrue Holiday on a four-year contract extension that will pay him up to $160 million.
Holiday was traded to Milwaukee last fall from New Orleans. He missed time after testing positive for COVID-19, but when he’s been on the floor the 30-year-old has been very productive. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a career-best 1.8 steals per game. He’s really been rounding into form of late, including scoring 33 points and dishing out 11 assists in a win over Sacramento on Saturday.
With Holiday’s signing, the Bucks now have him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton signed through at least the 2022-2023 season.