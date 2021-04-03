Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez power the Bucks past Sacramento | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

It was a little too close for comfort, but the Milwaukee Bucks won their third straight game with a 129-128 win over Sacramento on Saturday night.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was resting his knee on the second game of a back-to-back, the Bucks got a season-high 33 points from Jrue Holiday. He added 11 assists for his second-straight double double, while also grabbing seven rebounds.

Center Brook Lopez had a season-high 26 points, going 11-of-13 from the field. Bobby Portis gave the club 18 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Sacramento got 27 points each from De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis, while Buddy Hield chipped in 19 points.

The Bucks improved to 3-1 on their six-game road trip, which will continue Tuesday at Golden State.