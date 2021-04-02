Mayor asks MLB to bring All-Star Game to Milwaukee after it is pulled from Atlanta | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has thrown its hat into the ring to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Mayor Tom Barrett sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Friday afternoon offering his city to the league as a place to put the game after it was moved out of Atlanta.

Milwaukee’s mayor asking MLB to come to Milwaukee for the All Star Game pic.twitter.com/eG6TRZwePZ — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 2, 2021

MLB made the decision to remove the game from Georgia after the state passed new voting laws that critics believe will increase voter suppression, especially in urban areas.