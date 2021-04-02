Giannis ties his season-high with 47 points in blowout win at Portland | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Friday night in Milwaukee’s 127-109 win at Portland.

The two-time MVP missed just three shots on his way to scoring a season-high-tying 47 points. His only misses came from outside the arc and he finished 18-for-21 on the night. He added 12 rebounds as Milwaukee won its second straight game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to go 18-18 on two-pointers in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, who went 18-18 on Feb. 24, 1967 against the Baltimore Bullets. pic.twitter.com/hxHOy2AN2R — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2021

The Bucks got a double-double from Jrue Holiday — 22 points and 10 assists — his second in the last six games. Khris Middleton almost had a triple double, putting up 20 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out eight assists.

Milwaukee won going away despite shooting just 30.8 % from beyond the arc — just the third time this season the Bucks won a game when shooting less than 31% on 3-pointers.

The Trail Blazers were paced by Damian Lillard’s 32 points. Robert Covington and C.J. McCollum each had 18 points.

The Bucks improved to 31-17 on the year and 2-1 on their current six-game road trip. They will be back on the floor Saturday night in Sacramento.