Veteran DB Will Redmond is returning to the Packers | Zach Heilprin

Will Redmond is the latest free agent to re-sign with the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran safety posted an Instagram story Thursday with the caption, “Run it back.”

He followed that up on Friday with an image of him driving in the parking lot at Lambeau Field with text reading, “Year 6.”

The team made it official late Friday afternoon.

Redmond has spent the last three seasons with the Packers and played in 13 games a season ago. He finished with 28 tackles and one pass defended.

The 27-year-old is the fifth of the team’s unrestricted free agents to re-sign. He joins running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster in returning to Green Bay.