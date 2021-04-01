Bucks beat the Lakers, snap three-game losing streak | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s three-game losing streak came to an end Wednesday, as the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 at Staples Center.

Despite playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury, the Lakers hit the end of the first quarter with a 30-24 lead, but it was all Bucks after that. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday combined to score 53 points, grab 18 rebounds and dish out 10 assists for Milwaukee.

The Bucks shot 14-for-26 (53.8%) from beyond the arc, the fifth time this year they’ve topped 50% from deep. Eight different players hit at least one 3-pointer, including three each from Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Bryn Forbes.

Los Angeles got 19 points off the bench from Montrezl Harrell, while Dennis Schroder had 17 points and eight assists.

The Bucks became the third Eastern Conference team to hit the 30-win margin for the season and they now sit 2.5 games back of Brooklyn for first in the conference and a 1/2 game back of Philadelphia for second.

Milwaukee will continue its six-game road trip in Portland on Friday.