Packers reportedly re-sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Green Bay keeps getting more and more of the band back together.

The Packers have re-signed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are re-signing DT Tyler Lancaster, a source said. He was a restricted free agent but wasn’t originally tendered. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 30, 2021

Lancaster played in 15 games last year for the Packers, including three starts. He finished with 23 tackles and one pass defended. The Northwestern product played in 34% of the defensive snaps, according to profootballreference.com.

The 26-year-old is just the latest piece of last year’s team to re-sign, joining running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis.