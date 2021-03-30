Brewers close exhibition play with 6-3 win at Texas | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The next game Milwaukee plays will be for real. That’s after the Brewers closed out the exhibition portion of their schedule with a 6-3 win at Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Starter Brett Anderson settled in after giving up a pair of runs in the first inning. The lefty, who will be fourth in Milwaukee’s rotation to start the season, ended up going five innings, allowing the two runs on six hits and striking out four. It concluded a strong spring for the veteran, who finished with an ERA of 2.66.

A group of relievers headlined by Eric Yardley and J.P. Feyereisen held the Rangers at bay, giving up just one more run to Texas.

Milwaukee’s offense was powered by a two-run homer from Kolten Wong and a two RBI day for Avisaíl García. Daniel Vogelbach and Manny Pina also drove in runs for the Brewers.

The team will now head back home to Milwaukee where it will open the regular season on Thursday against Minnesota at American Family Field.