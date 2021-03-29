Bucks reportedly add veteran guard

Milwaukee has added another veteran piece to their bench as the club makes to look a run at its first NBA title since 1971.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have signed free agent guard Jeff Teague. The former Purdue standout was waived by Orlando after being traded there by Boston last week.

Free agent guard Jeff Teague is signing with Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

Prior to the trade, the 32-year-old Teague saw time in 34 games with the Celtics, averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 assists per game. Teague scored 15 points in a 121-119 loss to the Bucks last week.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer is familiar with Teague as the two were together in Atlanta for three productive seasons. It was during that stretch that Teague made his lone All-Star team.