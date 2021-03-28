Brewers inform Daniel Vogelbach he’s made the team | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The National League won’t use the designated hitter in 2021 but Daniel Vogelbach will be on the Opening Day roster for the Milwaukee Brewers anyway.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Sunday that Vogelbach can still be a valuable piece of the roster even if he won’t be able to pencil him in on the lineup card every night.

“It’s the bat,” Counsell said. “We’re going to try to take advantage of this as a big bat off the bench.”

Vogelbach had spent his entire career in the American League before being acquired last season by the Brewers. Of his 217 career games, 127 had been spent as the DH. It’s where he got 16 starts with Milwaukee, while also playing two games at first base. But with Keston Hiura slated to be the every day first baseman, and the DH not continuing in the NL this season, Vogelbach’s role is going to be pretty specific.

“He’s going to be a pinch hitter. That’s what his main job is going to be,” Counsell said. “There will be some first base in there but Keston’s the first baseman. It’s going to be trying to get him a big at-bat every night. We think he’s well suited for it. We think he can be impactful doing it.”

Vogelbach batted .328 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 19 games for Milwaukee last season.