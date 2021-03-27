Report: UW AD Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement in coming weeks | In In Badgers | By By Ignacio Barros

The face of Wisconsin’s athletic department is reportedly set to retire in the coming weeks.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, athletic director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce he’s stepping down after 32 years at the school, including the last 17 leading the athletic department.

In his time at UW, starting with his arrival as football coach in 1990, Alvarez has been a part of the golden age of Wisconsin athletics. He led the turnaround at Camp Randall Stadium, going from 1-10 his first year to winning the program’s first Rose Bowl in 1994. He added two more Big Ten titles in 1998 and 1999, both followed by a Rose Bowl victory.

When Pat Richter retired as athletic director in 2004, Alvarez added that job to his title for two years. Following Alvarez’s retirement as football coach after the 2005 season, he became the full-time athletic director. Over much of the last two decades he’s overseen a department that has competed at the highest levels across most sports, including winning 16 national titles. There have also been massive upgrades to facilities in the last 30 years, much of which can be traced back to Alvarez turning the football program into a cash cow.

It’s long been thought that Chris McIntosh, who played under Alvarez in the late 90s and returned to Wisconsin in 2014 in an administrative role, would replace Alvarez. But the Journal Sentinel cites a source that indicates that is not a foregone conclusion.