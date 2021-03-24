Bucks hold off Boston for 8th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks have won eight games in a row.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s team withstood a furious rally from Boston to escape with a 121-119 win Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee led by as many as 25 points in the second half and by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter. But the Celtics found their way back into the game and had a chance to tie it or win it three times in the final minute of regulation. Donte DiVichenzo blocked a Kemba Walker layup with 34.8 seconds left, Brook Lopez blocked Marcus Smart’s shot with 2.0 seconds left and then Daniel Theis missed a great look from beyond the arc as time expired.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Bobby Portis had 21 points off the bench. After missing the Bucks win over the Pacers on Monday with a knee sprain, Giannis Antetokounmpo was quieter than normal on the offensive end. He had only 13 points, his second-lowest total in a game this year, while also grabbing eight rebounds and handing out seven assists.

The Celtics got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker had 23 points and Jason Tatum finished with 18.

Milwaukee’s eight-game winning streak is a season-best and the most since winning nine straight last January.

The win improved the Bucks record to 29-14 on the season and leaves them 1.5 games back of Philadelphia and one game back of Brooklyn for the top two spots in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee and Boston will play again Friday night.